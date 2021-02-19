CNA

Strike at Centrica's British Gas to go ahead after talks fail

Susanna Twidale Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

A four-day strike will begin at Centrica's British Gas on Friday after talks between the union and the company failed, the GMB union said.

The GMB union has already carried out several one-day strikes this year in protest over what it calls plans to "fire and rehire" and over cuts to workers' pay and terms.

It had suspended the latest strike action to allow talks to proceed.

"Around 7,000 British Gas engineers will down tools for four days from today until February 23," the GMB said.

The four days starting on Friday will take the total number of strike days in this dispute to 22.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)

