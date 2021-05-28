US Markets
BHP

Strike at BHP's Chile copper mine continues, union opposes substitute workers

Contributor
Fabian Cmbero Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

A strike by workers at BHP's Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile entered its second day on Friday, as the company uses replacement workers to ensure continued production, a union leader told Reuters.

SANTIAGO, May 28 (Reuters) - A strike by workers at BHP's Escondida and Spence copper mines in Chile entered its second day on Friday, as the company uses replacement workers to ensure continued production, a union leader told Reuters.

The union's secretary, Robert Robles, told Reuters that members would continue to hold demonstrations in Santiago. He said the company is placing substitute workers in the mines located in northern Chile, a move that the union opposes.

"Complaints were filed with the Labor Directorate for violation of the right to strike and anti-union practices," he told Reuters.

BHP has not responded to requests about the status of its operations after the start of the strike.

The strike began on Thursday after efforts to ink a labor contract deal with the company's management fell through, fueling uncertainty over the global supply of the red metal.

The strike at Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, and at the smaller Spence comes as copper prices have spiked amid soaring demand as the world's largest economies revive following more than a year of coronavirus-induced stagnation.

(Reporting by Fabian Cmbero, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular