Commodities
EZJ

Strike at Berlin airport to ground flights on Wednesday - operator

Credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER

January 23, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Kirsti Knolle and Klaus Lauer for Reuters ->

Adds BER airport

BERLIN, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The operator of Germany's BER airport in the capital Berlin expects a strike planned for Wednesday to ground all regular passenger flights, the airport operator told Reuters on Monday.

Around 300 takeoffs and landings were planned for Wednesday, when 35,000 passengers were to travel via the airport.

"The airport company must assume in this situation that no regular passenger flights can take place at BER on this day," a spokesperson said.

The Ver.di union has called on airport staff in ground services, aviation security and at the airport company to strike in a wage dispute.

"The reason for the strike are parallel pay negotiations for which no solution has yet been found in all three areas," the union said earlier Monday.

The union said it expects many workers to participate and all air traffic to and from Berlin to be affected by the all day strike.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Klaus Lauer; writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133561;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesOilUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EZJ
WRB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.