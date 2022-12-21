Strike action to resume at Exxon Mobil’s UK Fawley oil refinery in January

Adds detail on strike

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Strike action at Exxon Mobil’s (XOM.N) 270,000 barrel per day (bpd) Fawley oil refinery in southern England is set to resume on Jan. 9, a GMB union spokesperson said on Wednesday.

GMB and Unite union members began the strike on Nov. 21, which was suspended on Dec. 12 for the remainder of the year. The strike was continuous except for a three-day hiatus for negotiations on Dec. 5-7, the spokesperson said.

"Local members have returned to work as normal. The industrial action is planned to be recommencing from Jan. 9, subject of course to any fresh talks between the employers and the union," the spokesperson said.

The strike action has had no impact on refinery operations or fuel deliveries, most of which is transported by pipeline, an Exxon Mobil spokesperson said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards, Editing by Louise Heavens)

