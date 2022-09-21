Strike action hits Exxon Mobil’s oil and petrochemical plants in France

Adds detail

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Strike action has reduced output at Exxon Mobil's XOM.N 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Port Jerome-Gravenchon oil refinery and Notre Dame de Gravenchon (NDG) petrochemical site in France, the company said on Wednesday.

French unions CGT and Force Ouvriere called for a strike at the plants on the evening of Sept. 20.

This followed wage negotiations with Exxon Mobil related to growing inflation in Europe.

"Refinery and petrochemical operations are then impacted with reduced throughput, supply and truck loading are also impacted… This situation may impact our customers, contractors, suppliers, and employees in a challenging energy market environment,” an Exxon Mobil spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Rowena.Edwards@thomsonreuters.com;))

