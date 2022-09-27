Strike action halts product transport from three French TotalEnergies refineries - union

By Rowena Edwards

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Strike action has stopped refined products from leaving three of TotalEnergies' TTEF.PA refineries and one fuel storage depot in France, a CGT union official told Reuters on Tuesday.

No product is leaving TotalEnergies’ 240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Gonfreville oil refinery, the 119,000 bpd Feyzin oil refinery, and La Mede biorefinery, CGT union delegate Thierry Defresne said.

Product transport from the Cote d’Opale fuel storage depots near Dunkirk has also stopped, Defresne said.

The Feyzin oil refinery is currently offline.

"In anticipation of the strike, TotalEnergies has taken the necessary logistical measures to be able to supply its service station network and its customers normally," a TotalEnergies spokesperson said.

Workers are striking across all of TotalEnergies’ platforms except for the 230,000 bpd Donges refinery, Defresne said.

French union CGT TotalEnergies plans to strike until Sept. 29.

(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Louise Heavens)

