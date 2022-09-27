Strike action halts product transport from three French TotalEnergies’ refineries - union
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Strike action has stopped refined products from leaving three of TotalEnergies’ refineries and one fuel storage depot in France, a CGT union official told Reuters on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
