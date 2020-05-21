Strides Pharma to conduct trials in India for potential COVID-19 drug

Indian pharmaceutical company Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Thursday it has obtained regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug favipiravir, a potential treatment for COVID-19.

The company has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India to conduct trials of favipiravir in the country, Strides Founder and Non-Executive Chairman Arun Kumar said on a post-earnings conference call.

Shares of the company rose as much as 5.3% to a two-week high in early trade, and were last up 3.5% at 0408 GMT.

