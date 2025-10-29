Strides Pharma Science (BSE:532531) Price Target Decreased by 19.46% to 1,233.64

The average one-year price target for Strides Pharma Science (BSE:532531) has been revised to ₹ 1,233.64 / share. This is a decrease of 19.46% from the prior estimate of ₹ 1,531.70 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₹ 1,221.55 to a high of ₹ 1,269.93 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.38% from the latest reported closing price of ₹ 651.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strides Pharma Science. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 12.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 532531 is 0.06%, an increase of 87.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.20% to 5,640K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 910K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 949K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532531 by 14.83% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 843K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532531 by 25.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 824K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 779K shares , representing an increase of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 532531 by 20.76% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 422K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 329K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

