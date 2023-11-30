Stride's (LRN) MedCerts and UNE to Boost Healthcare Careers

MedCerts, a Stride, Inc. LRN company, partnered with the University of New England (UNE) — College of Professional Studies — to offer various healthcare-focused classes. These online courses, ranging from entry-level to advanced will enhance UNE's healthcare offerings and provide more career options for students in a growing field.



UNE and MedCerts joined forces to address the shortage of healthcare professionals. The partnership aims to boost the number of qualified students entering the field by providing essential credentials



Specializing in online and blended education programs, MedCerts offers high-quality healthcare training courses ensuring accessibility for working adult students. The company is optimistic about its partnership with UNE and to serve learners.



Following the partnership’s announcement, shares of Stride moved up 3.6% during trading hours and 0.3% in the after-hours trading session on Nov 29.

Focus on the Career Learning Segment

Shares of this education company have surged 91.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 40.3% growth. The company's thriving Career Learning segment through various growth initiatives supported the uptrend. In 2020, the company acquired Galvanize, Tech Elevator and MedCerts, which expanded LRN's product offerings significantly. The hybrid training programs (in-person or online) from these brands contributed to the segment’s growth.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, revenues in the Career Learning segment increased 17.8% to $180.8 million year over year. Also, the enrollment in the quarter moved up 14.1% to 70,300 students and revenue per enrollment increased 5.7% to $2,144 compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure.

