Stride Unusual Options Activity For October 21

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Stride (NYSE:LRN), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Stride. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $194,033, and 6 are calls, amounting to $589,676.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $90.0 for Stride, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Stride's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Stride's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Stride Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $15.2 $15.0 $15.0 $65.00 $221.9K 0 348 LRN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.8 $5.2 $6.5 $90.00 $130.0K 0 200 LRN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.2 $2.65 $3.0 $75.00 $94.8K 2.7K 745 LRN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.4 $6.0 $6.0 $60.00 $60.5K 265 108 LRN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $15.2 $15.0 $15.0 $65.00 $57.0K 0 400

About Stride

Stride Inc is an American online educational company. It offers alternative programs to traditional on-campus schooling. It also operates state-funded virtual charter schools around the United States. The educational programs for K-12 students are usually monitored by parents and provide virtual classroom environments where teachers meet with students online, by phone, or in-person. The company's contractual agreements with various school districts to offer its curriculum programs provide a majority of the company's revenue. The company lines of business are Managed Public School Programs, Institutional, and Private Pay Schools and Other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Stride, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Stride Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 970,726, the price of LRN is up by 0.85%, reaching $65.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Stride

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $90.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barrington Research persists with their Outperform rating on Stride, maintaining a target price of $90.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Stride, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.