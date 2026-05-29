Stride Stock Is Down 40% This Past Year. Here's Why One Investor Added $58 Million

Key Points

Voss Capital acquired 711,726 shares of Stride last quarter; the transaction value was estimated at $57.73 million based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $65.97 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

Post-trade, Voss Capital holds 850,000 shares valued at $74.94 million.

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Voss Capital disclosed a significant purchase of Stride (NYSE:LRN) in its May 15, 2026, SEC filing, adding 711,726 shares in a transaction estimated at $57.73 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated May 15, 2026, Voss Capital increased its position in Stride (NYSE:LRN) by 711,726 shares during the first quarter. The estimated value of the shares acquired is $57.73 million, based on the average closing price over the quarter. The fund’s total position value in Stride rose by $65.97 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and stock price changes.

What else to know

This was a buy; the Stride stake represented 3.98% of Voss Capital’s reportable 13F assets under management as of March 31, 2026.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: FLYW: $158.59 million (9.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: CLBT: $133.32 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSE: GFF: $132.64 million (7.6% of AUM) NYSE: SRE: $121.95 million (7.0% of AUM) NASDAQ: EEFT: $104.53 million (6.0% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, Stride shares were priced at $88.40, down about 40% from one year earlier and trailing the S&P 500, which is instead up about 28%.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $88.40 Market capitalization $4 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.54 billion Net income (TTM) $308.12 million

Company snapshot

Stride delivers online curriculum, proprietary software systems, and educational services for K-12 students, as well as career learning programs for adult learners in fields such as information technology, healthcare, and business.

The company generates revenue through a combination of integrated educational packages for virtual and blended public schools, individual online courses, supplemental learning products, and career training services marketed under brands like Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts.

Primary customers include public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, individual consumers, employers, and government agencies, both in the United States and internationally.

Stride is a leading provider of technology-driven education solutions. The company leverages proprietary platforms and a broad portfolio of educational offerings to address the needs of K-12 students and adult learners seeking career advancement. Its scale and integration of curriculum, technology, and support services position it as a key player in the evolving education and training sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Despite Stride stock being down sharply from last year, Voss Capital appears to be focusing on what the business is doing, which is a good reminder of what long-term investors should be focused on. According to the firm’s latest results, Stride’s revenue from Career Learning rose 12.3% in the third fiscal quarter, while middle and high school Career Learning revenue jumped nearly 16% (helping to offset weakness in the adult segment). Enrollment in those programs increased 11.6%, reinforcing management's thesis that students increasingly want education tied directly to workforce outcomes.



Meanwhile, overall revenue increased 2.7% to $629.9 million during the quarter, while adjusted EBITDA climbed to $171.3 million. Over the first nine months of fiscal 2026, revenue rose 7.4% to $1.88 billion, and adjusted EBITDA increased 13.4% to $467.8 million. The company also narrowed its full-year outlook and ended March with $856 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.



While quarterly earnings dipped modestly from last year, the broader trend remains encouraging. Stride is investing heavily in curriculum, software, and career-focused programs while still producing substantial profitability. And if that continues, then the stock could be due for a turnaround.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cellebrite, Euronet Worldwide, and Stride. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.