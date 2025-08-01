Stride is Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What Investors Must Know

Stride, Inc. LRN is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 5, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4% while the revenues topped the same by 3.3%. On a year-over-year basis, both metrics grew 26.3% and 17.8%, respectively.



Stride’s earnings topped the consensus mark in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, with an average surprise of 94.7%.

Trend in LRN’s Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter EPS has remained unchanged at $1.83 over the past 60 days. However, the estimated figure indicates 28.9% year-over-year growth from $1.42.

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $628.9 million, indicating a 17.7% increase from $534.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Factors Likely to Shape Stride’s Fiscal Q4 Results

Stride’s fiscal fourth-quarter top-line performance is likely to have benefited from the active demand shifts of students and parents toward tech-based alternatives and career-focused programs. Catalyzing the favorable market fundamentals is the company’s diversified service and product offerings, especially through online platforms, which are expected to have boosted the quarter’s revenue visibility and profitability trends.



LRN’s current focus shift toward career learning and adult certification programs from the mainstream K-12 programs is likely to have been a core tailwind for its growth trends, resulting in incremental enrollment growth across its General Education and Career Learning segments.



Moreover, the bottom line of Stride is expected to have increased in the quarter to be reported on the back of leverage from high top-line growth, despite increases in instructional costs and services expenses, coupled with elevated selling, general and administrative expenses.



Nonetheless, with the ongoing regulatory reform trends in the United States education industry, the demand for online full-time K-12 programs and career education is robust, proving incremental for Stride’s long-term prospects.

What the Zacks Model Says About Stride

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Stride this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, this is not the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: LRN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, which per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the respective quarters to be reported.



Accel Entertainment, Inc. ACEL has an Earnings ESP of +22.73% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Accel Entertainment’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 16.3%. Accel Entertainment’s earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to decline 12%.



Planet Fitness, Inc. PLNT currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.48% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



Planet Fitness’ earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 6.9%. Planet Fitness’ earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to grow 11.3%.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Live Nation’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 40.8%. Live Nation’s earnings for the second quarter of 2025 are expected to stay flat.

