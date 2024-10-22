Stride sees Q2 revenue $560M-$580M, consensus $535.4M

Sees Q2 operating income $115M-$125M, capex $13M-$15M.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LRN:
- K12 options imply 12.4% move in share price post-earnings
- LRN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Stride says Fuzzy Panda claims ‘inaccurate and filled with innuendo’
- Stride falls -4.9%
- Fuzzy Panda Research short ‘last COVID over-earning’ Stride
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.