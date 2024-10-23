Stride rises 30.0%

Stride (LRN) is up 30.0%, or $19.34 to $83.83.
- Stride price target raised to $100 from $90 at Barrington
- Morning Movers: AT&T rises and Coca-Cola falls following quarterly reports
- Stride price target raised to $100 from $94 at Canaccord
- Closing Bell Movers: Starbucks falls 4% on negative pre-announcement
- Stride reports Q1 EPS 94c, consensus 22c
