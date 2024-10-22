News & Insights

Stocks

Stride reports Q1 EPS 94c, consensus 22c

October 22, 2024 — 06:20 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q1 revenue $551.1M, consensus $504.3M. The company states: “First quarter enrollments were 222.6K, up 18.5% compared to 187.9K enrollments in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Of the total enrollments, 91.7K were Career Learning enrollments, up 30.4% compared to 70.3K Career Learning enrollments in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LRN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.