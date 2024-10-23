News & Insights

Stride price target raised to $100 from $94 at Canaccord

October 23, 2024 — 07:26 am EDT

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Stride (LRN) to $100 from $94 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported strong fiscal 1Q25 results, with enrollment, revenue, and adjusted operating income all coming in well ahead of expectations.

