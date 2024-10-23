Stride price target raised to $100 from $94 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Stride (LRN) to $100 from $94 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they reported strong fiscal 1Q25 results, with enrollment, revenue, and adjusted operating income all coming in well ahead of expectations.
- Closing Bell Movers: Starbucks falls 4% on negative pre-announcement
- Stride reports Q1 EPS 94c, consensus 22c
- Stride sees Q2 revenue $560M-$580M, consensus $535.4M
- Stride guides initial FY25 revenue $2.225B-$2.30B, consensus $2.17B
- K12 options imply 12.4% move in share price post-earnings
