Stride (NYSE:LRN) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Stride's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2022 Stride had US$411.4m of debt, an increase on US$299.3m, over one year. However, it does have US$452.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$41.0m. NYSE:LRN Debt to Equity History September 1st 2022

A Look At Stride's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Stride had liabilities of US$302.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$528.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$452.4m as well as receivables valued at US$418.6m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$40.0m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Stride could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Stride boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, Stride grew its EBIT by 42% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Stride can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Stride may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Stride generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 85% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Stride has US$41.0m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. The cherry on top was that in converted 85% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$139m. So is Stride's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Stride that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

