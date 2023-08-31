Stride (LRN) Unveils New Content Options With Wonder Media

Stride, Inc. LRN unveiled new content options that feature animations with relatable characters and interactive lessons, fulfilling its commitment to deliver an engaging, standards-aligned curriculum for K-12 students.



LRN has curated collections of diverse video content and interactive lessons in its Stride Learning Hub in collaboration with Wonder Media. Wonder Media is a mission-driven production company that creates and produces animated stories for children, tweens and teens. Stride’s teachers can select resources from the Wonder Media collection as per the learner’s specific needs and preferences.

Stride’s Price Performance

Shares of Stride have risen by 33.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s growth of 15.8%.



Stride is witnessing consistent strength in its Career Learnings segment, thanks to its growth strategy. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, total enrollment in this segment grew by 56.3% from the prior-year quarter to 65,500 students. Revenue per enrollment in Career Learning increased 9.7% from the year-ago period to $2,389.



On the other hand, revenue per enrollment in General Education increased 8.3% from the year-ago period to $2,455 but total enrollment dropped 19% year over year to 110,600 students.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

LRN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some top-ranked stocks in the same space are:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. ORN sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORN’s current year sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates rises of 30.1% and 53%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Perdoceo Education Corporation PRDO flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRDO’s 2023 sales and EPS suggests growth of 1.1% and 15.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Strategic Education, Inc. STRA sports a Zacks Rank #1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRA’s 2023 sales and EPS indicates gains of 4.9% and 27.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

