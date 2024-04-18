Stride (LRN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Stride, Inc. LRN is slated to release third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Apr 23, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company saw impressive results. Its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.9% and increased 29.4% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The company’s revenues of $504.9 million exceeded the consensus mark of $503.8 million by 0.2% and increased 10.1% from the prior year’s levels.



Its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in the trailing four quarters, with an average of 45.2%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been unchanged at $1.47 per share in the past 60 days. This indicates year-over-year growth of 13.1%.

Stride, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Stride, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Stride, Inc. Quote



The consensus mark for revenues is $512.4 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 9%.

Factors to Note

Stride’s third-quarter earnings and revenues are expected to increase year over year, driven by increased enrollment growth in Career Learning and General Education programs. The company has been witnessing strength in both new enrollments and retention. Also, a focus on improving the user experience, enhancing teacher tools and strengthening student engagement bodes well.



These positives are likely to have boosted enrollments in the to-be-reported quarter. For the quarter to be reported, Stride expects revenues in the range of $500-$520 million, up from $470.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter.



However, higher personnel and related benefit costs, along with marketing expenses, are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter.



That said, the ongoing focus on cost reduction and operating efficiency is expected to have aided margins to some extent. For the quarter to be reported, it expects adjusted operating income within $85-$95 million, up from $80.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Also, it projects capital expenditures of $14-$17 million.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Stride this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: LRN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Stride currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN has an Earnings ESP of +2.22% and a Zacks Rank #3.



WYNN’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 393.1% year over year. Notably, the company reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 108.9%.



MGM Resorts International MGM has an Earnings ESP of +37.96% and a Zacks Rank #3.



MGM is expected to register a 34.1% year-over-year increase in earnings for the to-be-reported quarter. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 271.5%.



Boyd Gaming Corporation BYD has an Earnings ESP of +0.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.



BYD’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to decline 8.8% year over year. The company reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 6.3%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

