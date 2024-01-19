Stride (LRN) to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Stride, Inc. LRN is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 23, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company saw impressive results. Its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whopping 128.2% and increased 120.4% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenues of $480.2 million exceeded the consensus mark of $456 million by 5.3% and increased 12.9% from the prior-year level.



Its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in the trailing four quarters, with an average of 44.3%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter to be reported has been unchanged at $1.34 per share over the past 60 days. This indicates year-over-year growth of 12.6%.

The consensus mark for revenues is $503.79 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 9.9%.

Factors to Note

Stride has been banking on Career Learning enrollment strength, increases in revenue per enrollment and Adult Learning growth. Also, a focus on improving the user experience, enhancing teacher tools and strengthening student engagement bodes well. These positives are likely to have boosted enrollments in the fiscal second quarter.



In addition to higher enrollments, LRN’s adult learning business is likely to have witnessed stronger student retention, backed by the online and hybrid education trend, non-traditional educational technologies, and low-cost certificate programs. The ongoing focus on cost reduction and operating efficiency is expected to have aided margins in the fiscal second quarter.



However, higher advertising and marketing expenditure, inflation and other macroeconomic woes are likely to have impacted its profit level to some extent.



For the quarter to be reported, Stride expects revenues of $490-$510 million and adjusted operating income of $80-$90 million. Also, it projects capital expenditure of $15-$18 million.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Stride this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: LRN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Stride currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

