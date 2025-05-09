Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has K12 (LRN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

K12 is one of 256 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 6.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LRN has gained about 50.8% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 0.1%. This means that K12 is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 192.2%.

In CuriosityStream Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 66.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.9% so far this year, so LRN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, CuriosityStream Inc. falls under the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #93. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +13.6%.

K12 and CuriosityStream Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.