Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is K12 (LRN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

K12 is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 272 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 22.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LRN has gained about 55.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that K12 is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Monarch Casino (MCRI) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.4%.

The consensus estimate for Monarch Casino's current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.1% so far this year, so LRN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Monarch Casino falls under the Gaming industry. Currently, this industry has 41 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.8%.

K12 and Monarch Casino could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

