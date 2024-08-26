Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has K12 (LRN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

K12 is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 280 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LRN has returned 37.3% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.4%. This shows that K12 is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Acme United Corporation. (ACU) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.9%.

In Acme United Corporation.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 9.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.6% this year, meaning that LRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Acme United Corporation. however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved +20.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to K12 and Acme United Corporation. as they could maintain their solid performance.

