Is Stride (LRN) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. K12 (LRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

K12 is one of 283 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that LRN has returned about 14.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 2.5% on average. This shows that K12 is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Netflix (NFLX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 34.2%.

The consensus estimate for Netflix's current year EPS has increased 7.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.7% this year, meaning that LRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Netflix, however, belongs to the Broadcast Radio and Television industry. Currently, this 20-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved +13.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track K12 and Netflix. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

