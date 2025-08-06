Stride (LRN) Q4 EPS Jumps 36%

Key Points Non-GAAP earnings per share reached $2.29 in Q4 FY2025, beating the $1.78 non-GAAP estimate and rising 36.3% year-over-year.

Revenue (GAAP) rose 22.4% to $653.6 million, beating the $625.4 million GAAP estimate, with strong enrollment growth in key segments.

A $59.5 million one-time impairment hit GAAP earnings.

Stride (NYSE:LRN), an online education provider offering K-12 and career learning platforms, released its Q4 FY2025 earnings on August 5, 2025. The headline news: Stride delivered significant outperformance, with non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.29, surpassing estimates by 28.7%, and reported GAAP revenue of $653.6 million, topping expectations by 4.5%. The quarter capped a record-setting year for the company, though it also included a $59.5 million one-time non-cash impairment in its Galvanize business, which caused a sharp drop in reported GAAP income. Overall, robust enrollment growth saw average full-year enrollments increase by 20.4% compared to FY2024, expanded margins on an adjusted basis, and Non-GAAP EPS and GAAP revenue reached well above analyst estimates, making this a standout quarter in most key metrics despite some profit headwinds.

Metric Q4 2025 Q4 2025 Estimate Q4 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $2.29 $1.78 $1.68 36.3 % EPS (GAAP) $1.03 $1.42 (27.5 %) Revenue $653.6 million $625.4 million $534.2 million 22.4 % Adjusted Operating Income $130.6 million $87.9 million 48.5 % Adjusted EBITDA $158.4 million $112.1 million 41.4 %

Company Overview and Recent Focus Areas

Stride is a leading provider of online education solutions, serving both K-12 students and adults seeking career-focused learning. Its main offering is a comprehensive school-as-a-service platform, delivering curriculum, technology, and instructional expertise to schools and districts, as well as directly to students and families. Stride helps public and private institutions manage virtual schools, while also providing programs and products for individual learners.

Recently, the company has concentrated on capitalizing on rising demand for online education, scaling its operational footprint, and investing heavily in technology innovation. Key success factors include growing student enrollment, maintaining strong relationships with schools through long-term service contracts, ensuring quality outcomes, and staying compliant with shifting state and federal regulations. As the education landscape evolves, Stride’s sustained investments in its platform and its ability to adapt to regulatory and competitive pressures are crucial to long-term growth.

Fourth Quarter Performance: Notable Developments and Trends

The fourth quarter was marked by robust revenue and profit gains on an adjusted (non-GAAP) basis. Non-GAAP EPS surged by 36.3%, reaching $2.29, while revenue (GAAP) climbed 22.4% to $653.6 million. Both non-GAAP EPS and GAAP revenue outpaced consensus estimates, with GAAP revenue beat by $28.16 million and Adjusted profits (non-GAAP) showed a strong year-over-year rebound. Enrollment remained the main engine for growth. Average enrollment was 235,300 students, up 21.7% compared to the same period last year. Career Learning enrollment jumped 32.5%, Career Learning revenue growth of 33.3% in Q3 FY2025 far outpaced General Education growth of 12.7% and highlighting demand for alternative career-centered education pathways.

Revenue by segment showed contrasting trends. General Education revenue (GAAP) increased 13.6% from the prior-year quarter. However, the Career Learning segment was the strongest performer in terms of percentage growth. Within Career Learning, the Middle-High School product lines—offering skill-based and job-readiness programs for secondary students—rose 43.8%, while Adult Learning, which addresses career advancement and retraining for working adults, fell 4.3%. Adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, a common measure of core profitability) climbed 48.5% and 41.3%, respectively, both showing solid operational leverage as overall enrollment rose.

Quarterly per-student revenue increased largely in the Career Learning segment, with Career Learning revenue per enrollment up 8.1% but remained flat in General Education offerings. The company’s record-setting performance, however, was somewhat marred by a $59.5 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Galvanize business—Stride’s professional and adult learning unit. This accounted for most of the drop in GAAP operating and net income, as the impairment was excluded from adjusted profits.

Stride’s balance sheet improved as cash and marketable securities climbed to $1.01 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared with $714.2 million at June 30, 2024. Operating cash flow (GAAP) increased strongly, from $278.8 million to $432.8 million. Capital expenditures were nearly unchanged at $60.0 million, and the company indicated ongoing investment in technology, teacher support, and curriculum. These investments are intended to support continued enrollment growth and maintain competitive positioning. The company noted strong recurring revenue from long-term school contracts, with the majority of revenue derived from its comprehensive school-as-a-service offering, which typically has agreements averaging more than five years in duration, and most provide for automatic renewals, and minimal risk from changes in federal education policy, with federal sources contributing less than 5% of revenue, as reiterated by management. State-level regulatory risk remains a background factor but no new adverse events were noted during the quarter.

Outlook and Dividend Status

Management did not provide formal financial guidance in the latest earnings release. Instead, leaders emphasized continued strong demand for online education and confidence in further enrollment growth. Comments suggested that positive secular trends and existing momentum could support another year of expansion, provided there are no major regulatory surprises or shifts in funding at the state level.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

