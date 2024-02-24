Stride (LRN) Price Target Increased by 5.90% to 73.19

The average one-year price target for Stride (NYSE:LRN) has been revised to 73.18 / share. This is an increase of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 69.10 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.65 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.39% from the latest reported closing price of 57.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 622 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stride. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 10.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRN is 0.24%, an increase of 19.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 52,408K shares. The put/call ratio of LRN is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,732K shares representing 6.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,403K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 771K shares, representing an increase of 45.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 111.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,287K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 26.00% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,242K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,293K shares, representing a decrease of 4.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 89.80% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,124K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,198K shares, representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 12.68% over the last quarter.

Stride Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stride, Inc. is reimagining learning - where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.