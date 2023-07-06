Stride (LRN) Price Target Decreased by 7.17% to 50.66

The average one-year price target for Stride (NYSE:LRN) has been revised to 50.66 / share. This is an decrease of 7.17% from the prior estimate of 54.57 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.49 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.45% from the latest reported closing price of 36.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 548 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stride. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRN is 0.19%, an increase of 9.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.33% to 50,695K shares. The put/call ratio of LRN is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,979K shares representing 7.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,033K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 19.78% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 1,351K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares, representing a decrease of 62.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 25.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,267K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,233K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,221K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,222K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 61.67% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,164K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 15.60% over the last quarter.

Stride Background Information

Stride, Inc. is reimagining learning - where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education.

