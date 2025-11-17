Stride (LRN) Price Target Decreased by 21.57% to 134.77

The average one-year price target for Stride (NYSE:LRN) has been revised to $134.77 / share. This is a decrease of 21.57% from the prior estimate of $171.83 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $82.82 to a high of $195.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 110.25% from the latest reported closing price of $64.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 965 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stride. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LRN is 0.32%, an increase of 2.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.38% to 59,973K shares. The put/call ratio of LRN is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,557K shares representing 5.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,643K shares , representing a decrease of 3.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 10.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,806K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,782K shares , representing an increase of 1.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 88.76% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,511K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,101K shares , representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 37.17% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,392K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 62.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,329K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,300K shares , representing an increase of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LRN by 4.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

