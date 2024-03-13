Stride (LRN) Partners with APUS to Provide Affordable Education

Stride, Inc. LRN collaborates with the American Public University System (APUS), a subsidiary institution of American Public Education, Inc. APEI, to provide a more affordable path to higher education. LRN aims to ease the financial burden on recent graduates from K12-powered schools amid the nation's staggering $1.7-trillion student debt crisis.



Through this partnership, all LRN graduates are eligible for a 10% tuition grant at APUS, reducing undergraduate credit hour costs to just $315. Stride graduates, faculty and staff can utilize these grants at American Public University (APU) to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees. APU operates under APUS, which holds accreditation from the Higher Learning Commission, a recognized institutional accreditation agency by the U.S. Department of Education.



The company is optimistic about its partnership with American Public University. LRN believes this collaboration will help graduates access various post-secondary education options without financial concerns as they pursue their career paths.

Price Performance

This education company’s shares have surged 38.7% in the past six months compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 28.6% growth. The company's thriving career learning segment supported the uptrend through various growth initiatives.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In second-quarter fiscal 2024, its revenues rose 10.1% year over year, driven by General Education and Career Learning enrollment strength. Adjusted EBITDA of $118.3 million grew 17.8% year over year. Enrollment also increased 9% in the fiscal second quarter, backed by growth across both segments. General Education enrollment moved up 9% and Career Learning enrollment rose by 8.9%.



For the fiscal 2024, revenues are expected to range within $1.99-$2.04 billion versus $1.84 billion reported a year ago. Adjusted operating income is likely to range between $265 million and $285 million, up from $201 million reported in the previous year.

