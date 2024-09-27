Is Stride (LRN) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has K12 (LRN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

K12 is one of 277 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. K12 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LRN's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LRN has gained about 41.2% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 4.8%. This shows that K12 is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is The RealReal (REAL). The stock is up 55.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for The RealReal's current year EPS has increased 7.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, K12 belongs to the Schools industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.3% this year, meaning that LRN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

The RealReal, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #45. The industry has moved +18.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track K12 and The RealReal. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

