Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) insiders who sold earlier this year missed out on a 28% increase in the stock last week

While Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) shareholders have had a good week with the stock up 28%, insiders can't say the same having sold stock over the past year. They could have sold their shares at much higher prices and gotten a better return on their investment if they had waited.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Stride Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, Vincent Mathis, sold US$295k worth of shares at a price of US$31.44 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$34.44. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 27% of Vincent Mathis's stake. Vincent Mathis was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:LRN Insider Trading Volume January 31st 2022

Does Stride Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Stride insiders own about US$93m worth of shares. That equates to 6.5% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Stride Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. Our analysis of Stride insider transactions leaves us cautious. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Stride and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

