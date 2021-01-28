Stride, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

A week ago, Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 3.4% to hit US$376m. Stride also reported a statutory profit of US$0.60, which was an impressive 23% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:LRN Earnings and Revenue Growth January 28th 2021

After the latest results, the four analysts covering Stride are now predicting revenues of US$1.48b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$1.29, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.48b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.32 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$45.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Stride's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 16% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.9%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 24% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Stride is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Stride going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Stride , and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

