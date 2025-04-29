Stride, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025 with Significant Revenue and Income Growth

Stride, Inc. reports Q3 2025 revenue of $613.4 million, a 17.8% increase, with net income rising to $99.3 million.

Stride, Inc. announced strong financial results for its third fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, reporting revenues of $613.4 million, up 17.8% from $520.8 million in the prior year. Income from operations increased by 48.1% to $130.8 million, while net income rose by 42.6% to $99.3 million, translating to a diluted net income per share of $2.02. For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, revenues reached $1.75 billion, a 16.3% increase, with net income growing to $236.6 million. Stride reported higher enrollments averaging 240.2K, a 21.1% increase, and is raising its full fiscal year revenue and adjusted operating income forecasts. As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $754.6 million. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for later the same day.

Revenue increased significantly to $613.4 million for the third quarter, up 17.8% from $520.8 million in the same period last year.

Net income rose to $99.3 million, representing a 42.6% increase compared to $69.7 million in the previous year.

Diluted net income per share improved to $2.02, a 26.3% increase from $1.60, highlighting enhanced profitability for shareholders.

The company raised its revenue and adjusted operating income forecast for the full fiscal year 2025, indicating strong confidence in future growth.

Despite a year-over-year increase in revenue and income, the slight decrease in revenue per enrollment may indicate potential challenges in maintaining profitability as the mix of enrollments changes.

The significant reliance on non-GAAP financial measures, while providing useful insights, could raise concerns about transparency and the comprehensiveness of the financial picture presented to investors.

The mention of various risks and uncertainties in future performance could indicate a volatile business environment that may concern investors or stakeholders.

What were Stride, Inc.'s Q3 fiscal 2025 revenues?

Stride, Inc. reported revenues of $613.4 million for Q3 fiscal 2025, up from $520.8 million in 2024.

How did Stride's net income perform in Q3 2025?

The net income for Q3 2025 was $99.3 million, showing an increase from $69.7 million in Q3 2024.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for Stride in Q3 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025 stood at $168.3 million, up from $120.5 million in the same period last year.

How many enrollments did Stride average in Q3 2025?

Stride reported an average of 240.2K enrollments in Q3 2025, representing a 21.1% increase compared to 2024.

What is Stride's fiscal year 2025 revenue outlook?

Stride expects revenue in the range of $2.370 billion to $2.385 billion for fiscal year 2025.

RESTON, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s most successful technology-based education companies, today announced its results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights Compared to 2024









Revenue of $613.4 million, compared with $520.8 million.



Revenue of $613.4 million, compared with $520.8 million.



Income from operations of $130.8 million, compared with $88.3 million.



Income from operations of $130.8 million, compared with $88.3 million.



Net income of $99.3 million, compared with $69.7 million.



Net income of $99.3 million, compared with $69.7 million.



Diluted net income per share of $2.02, compared with $1.60.



Diluted net income per share of $2.02, compared with $1.60.



Adjusted operating income of $141.7 million, compared with $96.4 million. (1)



Adjusted operating income of $141.7 million, compared with $96.4 million. (1)



Adjusted EBITDA of $168.3 million, compared with $120.5 million. (1)









Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Summary Financial Metrics

















Three Months Ended March 31,













Change 2025/2024





















2025













2024













$













%





















(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)















Revenues





$





613,376









$





520,837









$





92,539









17.8





%

































































Income from operations









130,786













88,313













42,473









48.1





%













Adjusted operating income (1)









141,744













96,410













45,334









47.0





%

































































Net income









99,346













69,687













29,659









42.6





%













Net income per share, diluted









2.02













1.60













0.42









26.3





%

































































EBITDA (1)









159,727













115,297













44,430









38.5





%













Adjusted EBITDA (1)









168,275













120,547













47,728









39.6





%

























(1)





To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional measures provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.















Nine Month Fiscal 2025 Highlights Compared to 2024









Revenue of $1,751.7 million, compared with $1,505.9 million.



Revenue of $1,751.7 million, compared with $1,505.9 million.



Income from operations of $303.2 million, compared with $175.9 million.



Income from operations of $303.2 million, compared with $175.9 million.



Net income of $236.6 million, compared with $141.4 million.



Net income of $236.6 million, compared with $141.4 million.



Diluted net income per share of $4.95, compared with $3.26.



Diluted net income per share of $4.95, compared with $3.26.



Adjusted operating income of $335.7 million, compared with $206.0 million. (1)



Adjusted operating income of $335.7 million, compared with $206.0 million. (1)



Adjusted EBITDA of $412.6 million, compared with $278.7 million. (1)









Nine Month Fiscal 2025 Summary Financial Metrics

















Nine Months Ended March 31,













Change 2025/2024





















2025













2024

















$













%





















(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)















Revenues





$





1,751,670









$





1,505,886









$





245,784









16.3





%

































































Income from operations









303,229













175,922













127,307









72.4





%













Adjusted operating income (1)









335,673













206,044













129,629









62.9





%

































































Net income









236,621













141,401













95,220









67.3





%













Net income per share, diluted









4.95













3.26













1.69









51.8





%

































































EBITDA (1)









387,699













257,386













130,313









50.6





%













Adjusted EBITDA (1)









412,621













278,658













133,963









48.1





%

























(1)





To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional measures provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.















Revenue Data





















































































































Three Months Ended

































Nine Months Ended









































March 31,













Change 2025 / 2024













March 31,













Change 2025 / 2024





















2025













2024













$













%













2025













2024













$













%





















(In thousands, except percentages)













































































































General Education











$





370,821









$





328,894









$





41,927













12.7





%









$





1,054,542













942,135









$





112,407













11.9





%











Career Learning



































































































Middle - High School













223,868













167,919













55,949













33.3





%













635,832













483,972













151,860













31.4





%









Adult













18,687













24,024













(5,337





)









(22.2





%)













61,296













79,779













(18,483





)









(23.2





%)









Total Career Learning













242,555













191,943













50,612













26.4





%













697,128













563,751













133,377













23.7





%











Total Revenues











$





613,376









$





520,837









$





92,539













17.8





%









$





1,751,670













1,505,886









$





245,784













16.3





%











































































































Enrollment and Revenue Per Enrollment Data







Third quarter enrollments averaged 240.2K, up 21.1% compared to 198.4K enrollments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Of the total average enrollments, 98.7K were Career Learning enrollments, up 33.7% compared to 73.8K Career Learning enrollments in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.





Enrollments only include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, and instructional and support services, inclusive of administrative support and may include enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue. Stride does not report enrollments for our Adult Learning business.





Revenue per enrollment for the third quarter was $2,415, down slightly compared to $2,420 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. General Education revenue per enrollment was $2,516, up 0.4%, and Career Learning revenue per enrollment was $2,269, down 0.1%, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different.







Cash Flow and Capital Allocation







As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $754.6 million, compared with $714.2 million reported at June 30, 2024.





Capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $15.8 million, compared to $16.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and were comprised of $0.2 million of property and equipment, $10.0 million of capitalized software development and $5.6 million of capitalized curriculum development.







Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook







The Company is raising its revenue and adjusted operating income forecast for the full fiscal year 2025:







Revenue in the range of $2.370 billion to $2.385 billion.



Revenue in the range of $2.370 billion to $2.385 billion.



Capital expenditures in the range of $60 million to $65 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.



Capital expenditures in the range of $60 million to $65 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.



Effective tax rate of 24% to 26%.



Effective tax rate of 24% to 26%.



Adjusted operating income in the range of $455 million to $465 million. (1)











(1)





In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below. Please also see Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements below.















Conference Call







The Company will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).





A live webcast of the call will be available at



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147



. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the conference ID number 8901384. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.





A replay of the call will be posted at



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147



as soon as it is available.







About Stride Inc.







Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at



stridelearning.com



.







Investor Contact







Timothy Casey





Vice President, Investor Relations





Stride, Inc.





tcasey@k12.com













Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements











This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements about future Revenue, adjusted operating income, capital expenditures and effective tax rate. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “







outlook







,” “







anticipates







,” “







believes







,” “







estimates







,” “







continues







,” “







likely







,” “







may







,” “







opportunity







,” “







potential







,” “







projects







,” “







will







,”







“will be,”







“







expects







,” “







plans







,” “







intends







” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; limitations of the enrollment data we present, which may not fully capture trends in the performance of our business; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with our contracts, federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received, or contractual remedies; change in law, governmental policy and/or regulations; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors, such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services, with schools; failure to develop the Career Learning business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including, but not limited to, our data storage systems and third-party cloud systems and facilities, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; failure to prevent or mitigate a cybersecurity incident that affects our systems; and risks related to artificial intelligence; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this press release is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.









Financial Statements







The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride, Inc.’s financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



or from Stride Inc.’s website at



www.stridelearning.com



.











STRIDE, INC.













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

































Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended

























March 31,













March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024





























(In thousands except share and per share data)









































Revenues











$





613,376













$





520,837













$





1,751,670













$





1,505,886

















Instructional costs and services













364,086

















319,508

















1,046,670

















930,495



















Gross margin















249,290

















201,329

















705,000

















575,391

















Selling, general, and administrative expenses













118,504

















113,016

















401,771

















399,469



















Income from operations















130,786

















88,313

















303,229

















175,922

















Interest expense, net













(2,787





)













(2,404





)













(7,810





)













(6,494





)













Other income, net













7,360

















7,678

















23,469

















19,381



















Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments















135,359

















93,587

















318,888

















188,809

















Income tax expense













(35,450





)













(24,657





)













(80,088





)













(48,383





)













Income (loss) from equity method investments













(563





)













757

















(2,179





)













975



















Net income attributable to common stockholders











$





99,346













$





69,687













$





236,621













$





141,401



















Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:































































Basic









$





2.31













$





1.63













$





5.50













$





3.32

















Diluted









$





2.02













$





1.60













$





4.95













$





3.26



















Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts:































































Basic













43,092,682

















42,684,561

















42,992,727

















42,581,869

















Diluted













49,181,728

















43,655,841

















47,798,923

















43,389,903



























































































STRIDE, INC.













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

































March 31,













June 30,

























2025

















2024









































(audited)

























(In thousands except share and per share data)

















ASSETS









































Current assets







































Cash and cash equivalents









$





528,547













$





500,614

















Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $34,680 and $31,298













699,817

















472,754

















Inventories, net













22,375

















36,748

















Prepaid expenses













49,733

















29,164

















Marketable securities













195,144

















191,672

















Other current assets













17,361

















14,494



















Total current assets















1,512,977

















1,245,446

















Operating lease right-of-use assets, net













46,011

















54,503

















Property and equipment, net













88,490

















50,856

















Capitalized software, net













76,932

















81,952

















Capitalized curriculum development costs, net













55,860

















53,232

















Intangible assets, net













52,759

















60,282

















Goodwill













246,676

















246,676

















Deferred tax asset













3,363

















7,200

















Deposits and other assets













124,876

















120,318



















Total assets











$





2,207,944













$





1,920,465



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Current liabilities







































Accounts payable









$





40,204













$





40,970

















Accrued liabilities













71,185

















60,796

















Accrued compensation and benefits













68,959

















64,878

















Deferred revenue













32,902

















35,742

















Current portion of finance lease liability













44,011

















29,146

















Current portion of operating lease liability













12,306

















12,748



















Total current liabilities















269,567

















244,280

















Long-term finance lease liability













52,763

















26,452

















Long-term operating lease liability













36,790

















45,192

















Long-term debt













415,913

















414,675

















Other long-term liabilities













15,539

















13,841



















Total liabilities















790,572

















744,440



















Commitments and contingencies









































Stockholders’ equity







































Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding













—

















—

















Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,824,622 and 48,576,164 shares issued; and 43,489,879 and 43,241,421 shares outstanding, respectively













4

















4

















Additional paid-in capital













724,767

















720,033

















Accumulated other comprehensive loss













(50





)













(42





)













Retained earnings













795,133

















558,512

















Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost













(102,482





)













(102,482





)















Total stockholders’ equity















1,417,372

















1,176,025



















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity











$





2,207,944













$





1,920,465



































































STRIDE, INC.













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

































Nine Months Ended

























March 31,

























2025

















2024





























(In





thousands)

















Cash flows from operating activities







































Net income









$





236,621













$





141,401



















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







































Depreciation and amortization expense













84,470

















81,464

















Stock-based compensation expense













24,922

















21,272

















Deferred income taxes













5,655

















(4,629





)













Provision for credit losses













13,357

















18,895

















Amortization of fees on debt













1,238

















1,236

















Noncash operating lease expense













9,230

















11,055

















Other













1,712

















1,444

















Changes in assets and liabilities:





































Accounts receivable













(240,429





)













(133,144





)













Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets













(3,643





)













(2,763





)













Accounts payable













(528





)













(11,585





)













Accrued liabilities













8,463

















(9,875





)













Accrued compensation and benefits













4,149

















4,834

















Operating lease liability













(9,583





)













(11,695





)













Deferred revenue and other liabilities













(1,142





)













(1,315





)















Net cash provided by operating activities















134,492

















106,595



















Cash flows from investing activities







































Purchase of property and equipment













(1,350





)













(1,500





)













Capitalized software development costs













(28,605





)













(30,130





)













Capitalized curriculum development costs













(15,451





)













(13,534





)













Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions













(1,681





)













(693





)













Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities













221,530

















107,020

















Purchases of marketable securities













(227,786





)













(162,179





)















Net cash used in investing activities















(53,343





)













(101,016





)















Cash flows from financing activities







































Repayments on finance lease obligations













(29,957





)













(32,212





)













Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding













(20,672





)













(7,597





)















Net cash used in financing activities















(50,629





)













(39,809





)















Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash















30,520

















(34,230





)















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period















500,614

















410,807



















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period











$





531,134













$





376,577























































Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of March 31st:







































Cash and cash equivalents









$





528,547













$





376,577

















Other current assets (restricted cash)













476

















—

















Deposits and other assets (restricted cash)













2,111

















—



















Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash











$





531,134













$





376,577























































Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.







Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.



Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.



EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.



EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.



Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.







Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.





Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:







as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and



as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and



in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.







Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.





These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.





A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.







Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2025











Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income



















Three Months Ended













Nine Months Ended





















March 31,













March 31,

























2025

















2024

















2025

















2024





















(In thousands)































Income from operations





$





130,786









$





88,313









$





303,229









$





175,922













Amortization of intangible assets









2,410













2,847













7,522













8,850













Stock-based compensation expense









8,548













5,250













24,922













21,272













Adjusted operating income









141,744













96,410













335,673













206,044

























































Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



















Three Months Ended





March 31,













Nine Months Ended





March 31,





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024





















(In thousands)











Net income





$





99,346













$





69,687













$





236,621













$





141,401













Interest expense, net









2,787

















2,404

















7,810

















6,494













Other income, net









(7,360





)













(7,678





)













(23,469





)













(19,381





)









Income tax expense









35,450

















24,657

















80,088

















48,383













(Income) loss from equity method investments









563

















(757





)













2,179

















(975





)









Depreciation and amortization









28,941

















26,984

















84,470

















81,464













EBITDA









159,727

















115,297

















387,699

















257,386













Stock-based compensation expense









8,548

















5,250

















24,922

















21,272













Adjusted EBITDA





$





168,275













$





120,547













$





412,621













$





278,658



















































Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook











Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited)



















Year Ended





June 30, 2025

















Low













High

















(In millions)











Income from operations





$





411.2









$





417.7









Stock-based compensation expense









34.0













37.0









Amortization of intangible assets









9.8













10.3









Adjusted operating income





$





455.0









$





465.0







































