Stride, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025 with Significant Revenue and Income Growth

April 29, 2025 — 04:24 pm EDT

Stride, Inc. reports Q3 2025 revenue of $613.4 million, a 17.8% increase, with net income rising to $99.3 million.

Quiver AI Summary

Stride, Inc. announced strong financial results for its third fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, reporting revenues of $613.4 million, up 17.8% from $520.8 million in the prior year. Income from operations increased by 48.1% to $130.8 million, while net income rose by 42.6% to $99.3 million, translating to a diluted net income per share of $2.02. For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, revenues reached $1.75 billion, a 16.3% increase, with net income growing to $236.6 million. Stride reported higher enrollments averaging 240.2K, a 21.1% increase, and is raising its full fiscal year revenue and adjusted operating income forecasts. As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $754.6 million. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for later the same day.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue increased significantly to $613.4 million for the third quarter, up 17.8% from $520.8 million in the same period last year.
  • Net income rose to $99.3 million, representing a 42.6% increase compared to $69.7 million in the previous year.
  • Diluted net income per share improved to $2.02, a 26.3% increase from $1.60, highlighting enhanced profitability for shareholders.
  • The company raised its revenue and adjusted operating income forecast for the full fiscal year 2025, indicating strong confidence in future growth.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite a year-over-year increase in revenue and income, the slight decrease in revenue per enrollment may indicate potential challenges in maintaining profitability as the mix of enrollments changes.
  • The significant reliance on non-GAAP financial measures, while providing useful insights, could raise concerns about transparency and the comprehensiveness of the financial picture presented to investors.
  • The mention of various risks and uncertainties in future performance could indicate a volatile business environment that may concern investors or stakeholders.

FAQ

What were Stride, Inc.'s Q3 fiscal 2025 revenues?

Stride, Inc. reported revenues of $613.4 million for Q3 fiscal 2025, up from $520.8 million in 2024.

How did Stride's net income perform in Q3 2025?

The net income for Q3 2025 was $99.3 million, showing an increase from $69.7 million in Q3 2024.

What is the adjusted EBITDA for Stride in Q3 2025?

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025 stood at $168.3 million, up from $120.5 million in the same period last year.

How many enrollments did Stride average in Q3 2025?

Stride reported an average of 240.2K enrollments in Q3 2025, representing a 21.1% increase compared to 2024.

What is Stride's fiscal year 2025 revenue outlook?

Stride expects revenue in the range of $2.370 billion to $2.385 billion for fiscal year 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$LRN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRN stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

  • SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LRN Insider Trading Activity

$LRN insiders have traded $LRN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES JEAHO RHYU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,870 shares for an estimated $2,816,888.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $LRN stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RESTON, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s most successful technology-based education companies, today announced its results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.




Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights Compared to 2024




  • Revenue of $613.4 million, compared with $520.8 million.


  • Income from operations of $130.8 million, compared with $88.3 million.


  • Net income of $99.3 million, compared with $69.7 million.


  • Diluted net income per share of $2.02, compared with $1.60.


  • Adjusted operating income of $141.7 million, compared with $96.4 million. (1)


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $168.3 million, compared with $120.5 million. (1)




Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Summary Financial Metrics

Three Months Ended March 31,


Change 2025/2024



2025


2024


$


%



(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Revenues
$
613,376

$
520,837

$
92,539

17.8
%













Income from operations

130,786


88,313


42,473

48.1
%

Adjusted operating income (1)

141,744


96,410


45,334

47.0
%













Net income

99,346


69,687


29,659

42.6
%

Net income per share, diluted

2.02


1.60


0.42

26.3
%













EBITDA (1)

159,727


115,297


44,430

38.5
%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

168,275


120,547


47,728

39.6
%











(1)
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional measures provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.





Nine Month Fiscal 2025 Highlights Compared to 2024




  • Revenue of $1,751.7 million, compared with $1,505.9 million.


  • Income from operations of $303.2 million, compared with $175.9 million.


  • Net income of $236.6 million, compared with $141.4 million.


  • Diluted net income per share of $4.95, compared with $3.26.


  • Adjusted operating income of $335.7 million, compared with $206.0 million. (1)


  • Adjusted EBITDA of $412.6 million, compared with $278.7 million. (1)




Nine Month Fiscal 2025 Summary Financial Metrics

Nine Months Ended March 31,


Change 2025/2024



2025


2024



$


%



(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

Revenues
$
1,751,670

$
1,505,886

$
245,784

16.3
%













Income from operations

303,229


175,922


127,307

72.4
%

Adjusted operating income (1)

335,673


206,044


129,629

62.9
%













Net income

236,621


141,401


95,220

67.3
%

Net income per share, diluted

4.95


3.26


1.69

51.8
%













EBITDA (1)

387,699


257,386


130,313

50.6
%

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

412,621


278,658


133,963

48.1
%











(1)
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional measures provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.





Revenue Data

























Three Months Ended







Nine Months Ended








March 31,


Change 2025 / 2024


March 31,


Change 2025 / 2024




2025


2024


$


%


2025


2024


$


%




(In thousands, except percentages)

























General Education

$
370,821

$
328,894

$
41,927


12.7
%

$
1,054,542


942,135

$
112,407


11.9
%


Career Learning






















Middle - High School


223,868


167,919


55,949


33.3
%


635,832


483,972


151,860


31.4
%

Adult


18,687


24,024


(5,337
)

(22.2
%)


61,296


79,779


(18,483
)

(23.2
%)

Total Career Learning


242,555


191,943


50,612


26.4
%


697,128


563,751


133,377


23.7
%


Total Revenues

$
613,376

$
520,837

$
92,539


17.8
%

$
1,751,670


1,505,886

$
245,784


16.3
%


























Enrollment and Revenue Per Enrollment Data



Third quarter enrollments averaged 240.2K, up 21.1% compared to 198.4K enrollments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Of the total average enrollments, 98.7K were Career Learning enrollments, up 33.7% compared to 73.8K Career Learning enrollments in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.



Enrollments only include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, and instructional and support services, inclusive of administrative support and may include enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue. Stride does not report enrollments for our Adult Learning business.



Revenue per enrollment for the third quarter was $2,415, down slightly compared to $2,420 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. General Education revenue per enrollment was $2,516, up 0.4%, and Career Learning revenue per enrollment was $2,269, down 0.1%, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different.




Cash Flow and Capital Allocation



As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $754.6 million, compared with $714.2 million reported at June 30, 2024.



Capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $15.8 million, compared to $16.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and were comprised of $0.2 million of property and equipment, $10.0 million of capitalized software development and $5.6 million of capitalized curriculum development.




Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook



The Company is raising its revenue and adjusted operating income forecast for the full fiscal year 2025:




  • Revenue in the range of $2.370 billion to $2.385 billion.


  • Capital expenditures in the range of $60 million to $65 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.


  • Effective tax rate of 24% to 26%.


  • Adjusted operating income in the range of $455 million to $465 million. (1)








(1)
In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below. Please also see Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements below.





Conference Call



The Company will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).



A live webcast of the call will be available at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147

. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the conference ID number 8901384. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.



A replay of the call will be posted at

https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147

as soon as it is available.




About Stride Inc.



Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at

stridelearning.com

.




Investor Contact



Timothy Casey


Vice President, Investor Relations


Stride, Inc.


tcasey@k12.com






Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements





This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements about future Revenue, adjusted operating income, capital expenditures and effective tax rate. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “



outlook



,” “



anticipates



,” “



believes



,” “



estimates



,” “



continues



,” “



likely



,” “



may



,” “



opportunity



,” “



potential



,” “



projects



,” “



will



,”



“will be,”







expects



,” “



plans



,” “



intends



” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; limitations of the enrollment data we present, which may not fully capture trends in the performance of our business; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with our contracts, federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received, or contractual remedies; change in law, governmental policy and/or regulations; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors, such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services, with schools; failure to develop the Career Learning business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including, but not limited to, our data storage systems and third-party cloud systems and facilities, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; failure to prevent or mitigate a cybersecurity incident that affects our systems; and risks related to artificial intelligence; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this press release is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.




Financial Statements



The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride, Inc.’s financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at

www.sec.gov

or from Stride Inc.’s website at

www.stridelearning.com

.

















































































































































































































































































































































































































STRIDE, INC.






UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended




March 31,


March 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024





(In thousands except share and per share data)








Revenues

$
613,376


$
520,837


$
1,751,670


$
1,505,886


Instructional costs and services


364,086



319,508



1,046,670



930,495



Gross margin


249,290



201,329



705,000



575,391


Selling, general, and administrative expenses


118,504



113,016



401,771



399,469



Income from operations


130,786



88,313



303,229



175,922


Interest expense, net


(2,787
)


(2,404
)


(7,810
)


(6,494
)

Other income, net


7,360



7,678



23,469



19,381



Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments


135,359



93,587



318,888



188,809


Income tax expense


(35,450
)


(24,657
)


(80,088
)


(48,383
)

Income (loss) from equity method investments


(563
)


757



(2,179
)


975



Net income attributable to common stockholders

$
99,346


$
69,687


$
236,621


$
141,401



Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:













Basic

$
2.31


$
1.63


$
5.50


$
3.32


Diluted

$
2.02


$
1.60


$
4.95


$
3.26



Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts:













Basic


43,092,682



42,684,561



42,992,727



42,581,869


Diluted


49,181,728



43,655,841



47,798,923



43,389,903


















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































STRIDE, INC.






UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




March 31,


June 30,




2025



2024








(audited)




(In thousands except share and per share data)


ASSETS








Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$
528,547


$
500,614


Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $34,680 and $31,298


699,817



472,754


Inventories, net


22,375



36,748


Prepaid expenses


49,733



29,164


Marketable securities


195,144



191,672


Other current assets


17,361



14,494



Total current assets


1,512,977



1,245,446


Operating lease right-of-use assets, net


46,011



54,503


Property and equipment, net


88,490



50,856


Capitalized software, net


76,932



81,952


Capitalized curriculum development costs, net


55,860



53,232


Intangible assets, net


52,759



60,282


Goodwill


246,676



246,676


Deferred tax asset


3,363



7,200


Deposits and other assets


124,876



120,318



Total assets

$
2,207,944


$
1,920,465



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY








Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$
40,204


$
40,970


Accrued liabilities


71,185



60,796


Accrued compensation and benefits


68,959



64,878


Deferred revenue


32,902



35,742


Current portion of finance lease liability


44,011



29,146


Current portion of operating lease liability


12,306



12,748



Total current liabilities


269,567



244,280


Long-term finance lease liability


52,763



26,452


Long-term operating lease liability


36,790



45,192


Long-term debt


415,913



414,675


Other long-term liabilities


15,539



13,841



Total liabilities


790,572



744,440



Commitments and contingencies








Stockholders’ equity







Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding











Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,824,622 and 48,576,164 shares issued; and 43,489,879 and 43,241,421 shares outstanding, respectively


4



4


Additional paid-in capital


724,767



720,033


Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(50
)


(42
)

Retained earnings


795,133



558,512


Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost


(102,482
)


(102,482
)


Total stockholders’ equity


1,417,372



1,176,025



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
2,207,944


$
1,920,465













































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































STRIDE, INC.






UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




Nine Months Ended




March 31,




2025



2024





(In


thousands)


Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$
236,621


$
141,401



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense


84,470



81,464


Stock-based compensation expense


24,922



21,272


Deferred income taxes


5,655



(4,629
)

Provision for credit losses


13,357



18,895


Amortization of fees on debt


1,238



1,236


Noncash operating lease expense


9,230



11,055


Other


1,712



1,444


Changes in assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable


(240,429
)


(133,144
)

Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets


(3,643
)


(2,763
)

Accounts payable


(528
)


(11,585
)

Accrued liabilities


8,463



(9,875
)

Accrued compensation and benefits


4,149



4,834


Operating lease liability


(9,583
)


(11,695
)

Deferred revenue and other liabilities


(1,142
)


(1,315
)


Net cash provided by operating activities


134,492



106,595



Cash flows from investing activities







Purchase of property and equipment


(1,350
)


(1,500
)

Capitalized software development costs


(28,605
)


(30,130
)

Capitalized curriculum development costs


(15,451
)


(13,534
)

Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions


(1,681
)


(693
)

Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities


221,530



107,020


Purchases of marketable securities


(227,786
)


(162,179
)


Net cash used in investing activities


(53,343
)


(101,016
)


Cash flows from financing activities







Repayments on finance lease obligations


(29,957
)


(32,212
)

Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding


(20,672
)


(7,597
)


Net cash used in financing activities


(50,629
)


(39,809
)


Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


30,520



(34,230
)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


500,614



410,807



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$
531,134


$
376,577











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of March 31st:







Cash and cash equivalents

$
528,547


$
376,577


Other current assets (restricted cash)


476







Deposits and other assets (restricted cash)


2,111








Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$
531,134


$
376,577












Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.




  • Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.


  • EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.


  • Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.


  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.



Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.



Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:




  • as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and


  • in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.



Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.



These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.



A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.




Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2025





Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income

Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



March 31,


March 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024



(In thousands)





Income from operations
$
130,786

$
88,313

$
303,229

$
175,922

Amortization of intangible assets

2,410


2,847


7,522


8,850

Stock-based compensation expense

8,548


5,250


24,922


21,272

Adjusted operating income

141,744


96,410


335,673


206,044













Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended


March 31,


Nine Months Ended


March 31,




2025




2024




2025




2024



(In thousands)

Net income
$
99,346


$
69,687


$
236,621


$
141,401

Interest expense, net

2,787



2,404



7,810



6,494

Other income, net

(7,360
)


(7,678
)


(23,469
)


(19,381
)

Income tax expense

35,450



24,657



80,088



48,383

(Income) loss from equity method investments

563



(757
)


2,179



(975
)

Depreciation and amortization

28,941



26,984



84,470



81,464

EBITDA

159,727



115,297



387,699



257,386

Stock-based compensation expense

8,548



5,250



24,922



21,272

Adjusted EBITDA
$
168,275


$
120,547


$
412,621


$
278,658











Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook





Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited)

Year Ended


June 30, 2025



Low


High



(In millions)

Income from operations
$
411.2

$
417.7

Stock-based compensation expense

34.0


37.0

Amortization of intangible assets

9.8


10.3

Adjusted operating income
$
455.0

$
465.0















This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
