Stride, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2025 with Significant Revenue and Income Growth

Stride, Inc. reports Q3 2025 revenue of $613.4 million, a 17.8% increase, with net income rising to $99.3 million.
Stride, Inc. announced strong financial results for its third fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, reporting revenues of $613.4 million, up 17.8% from $520.8 million in the prior year. Income from operations increased by 48.1% to $130.8 million, while net income rose by 42.6% to $99.3 million, translating to a diluted net income per share of $2.02. For the first nine months of fiscal 2025, revenues reached $1.75 billion, a 16.3% increase, with net income growing to $236.6 million. Stride reported higher enrollments averaging 240.2K, a 21.1% increase, and is raising its full fiscal year revenue and adjusted operating income forecasts. As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $754.6 million. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for later the same day.
Potential Positives
- Revenue increased significantly to $613.4 million for the third quarter, up 17.8% from $520.8 million in the same period last year.
- Net income rose to $99.3 million, representing a 42.6% increase compared to $69.7 million in the previous year.
- Diluted net income per share improved to $2.02, a 26.3% increase from $1.60, highlighting enhanced profitability for shareholders.
- The company raised its revenue and adjusted operating income forecast for the full fiscal year 2025, indicating strong confidence in future growth.
Potential Negatives
- Despite a year-over-year increase in revenue and income, the slight decrease in revenue per enrollment may indicate potential challenges in maintaining profitability as the mix of enrollments changes.
- The significant reliance on non-GAAP financial measures, while providing useful insights, could raise concerns about transparency and the comprehensiveness of the financial picture presented to investors.
- The mention of various risks and uncertainties in future performance could indicate a volatile business environment that may concern investors or stakeholders.
FAQ
What were Stride, Inc.'s Q3 fiscal 2025 revenues?
Stride, Inc. reported revenues of $613.4 million for Q3 fiscal 2025, up from $520.8 million in 2024.
How did Stride's net income perform in Q3 2025?
The net income for Q3 2025 was $99.3 million, showing an increase from $69.7 million in Q3 2024.
What is the adjusted EBITDA for Stride in Q3 2025?
Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025 stood at $168.3 million, up from $120.5 million in the same period last year.
How many enrollments did Stride average in Q3 2025?
Stride reported an average of 240.2K enrollments in Q3 2025, representing a 21.1% increase compared to 2024.
What is Stride's fiscal year 2025 revenue outlook?
Stride expects revenue in the range of $2.370 billion to $2.385 billion for fiscal year 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$LRN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $LRN stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$LRN Insider Trading Activity
$LRN insiders have traded $LRN stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES JEAHO RHYU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,870 shares for an estimated $2,816,888.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$LRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 241 institutional investors add shares of $LRN stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 929,855 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $96,639,830
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 591,208 shares (+102.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,787,812
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 487,133 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,627,732
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 464,346 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,259,479
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 401,838 shares (+783.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,763,023
- FMR LLC removed 394,874 shares (-75.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,039,254
- NORGES BANK added 394,225 shares (+945.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,971,804
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
RESTON, Va., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s most successful technology-based education companies, today announced its results for the third fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights Compared to 2024
Revenue of $613.4 million, compared with $520.8 million.
Income from operations of $130.8 million, compared with $88.3 million.
Net income of $99.3 million, compared with $69.7 million.
Diluted net income per share of $2.02, compared with $1.60.
Adjusted operating income of $141.7 million, compared with $96.4 million. (1)
Adjusted EBITDA of $168.3 million, compared with $120.5 million. (1)
Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Summary Financial Metrics
Three Months Ended March 31,
Change 2025/2024
2025
2024
$
%
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Revenues
$
613,376
$
520,837
$
92,539
17.8
%
Income from operations
130,786
88,313
42,473
48.1
%
Adjusted operating income (1)
141,744
96,410
45,334
47.0
%
Net income
99,346
69,687
29,659
42.6
%
Net income per share, diluted
2.02
1.60
0.42
26.3
%
EBITDA (1)
159,727
115,297
44,430
38.5
%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
168,275
120,547
47,728
39.6
%
(1)
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional measures provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.
Nine Month Fiscal 2025 Highlights Compared to 2024
Revenue of $1,751.7 million, compared with $1,505.9 million.
Income from operations of $303.2 million, compared with $175.9 million.
Net income of $236.6 million, compared with $141.4 million.
Diluted net income per share of $4.95, compared with $3.26.
Adjusted operating income of $335.7 million, compared with $206.0 million. (1)
Adjusted EBITDA of $412.6 million, compared with $278.7 million. (1)
Nine Month Fiscal 2025 Summary Financial Metrics
Nine Months Ended March 31,
Change 2025/2024
2025
2024
$
%
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
Revenues
$
1,751,670
$
1,505,886
$
245,784
16.3
%
Income from operations
303,229
175,922
127,307
72.4
%
Adjusted operating income (1)
335,673
206,044
129,629
62.9
%
Net income
236,621
141,401
95,220
67.3
%
Net income per share, diluted
4.95
3.26
1.69
51.8
%
EBITDA (1)
387,699
257,386
130,313
50.6
%
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
412,621
278,658
133,963
48.1
%
(1)
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we also present non-GAAP financial measures including adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that these additional measures provide useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.
Revenue Data
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
Change 2025 / 2024
March 31,
Change 2025 / 2024
2025
2024
$
%
2025
2024
$
%
(In thousands, except percentages)
General Education
$
370,821
$
328,894
$
41,927
12.7
%
$
1,054,542
942,135
$
112,407
11.9
%
Career Learning
Middle - High School
223,868
167,919
55,949
33.3
%
635,832
483,972
151,860
31.4
%
Adult
18,687
24,024
(5,337
)
(22.2
%)
61,296
79,779
(18,483
)
(23.2
%)
Total Career Learning
242,555
191,943
50,612
26.4
%
697,128
563,751
133,377
23.7
%
Total Revenues
$
613,376
$
520,837
$
92,539
17.8
%
$
1,751,670
1,505,886
$
245,784
16.3
%
Enrollment and Revenue Per Enrollment Data
Third quarter enrollments averaged 240.2K, up 21.1% compared to 198.4K enrollments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Of the total average enrollments, 98.7K were Career Learning enrollments, up 33.7% compared to 73.8K Career Learning enrollments in the third quarter of fiscal 2024.
Enrollments only include those students in full service public or private programs where Stride provides a combination of curriculum, technology, and instructional and support services, inclusive of administrative support and may include enrollments for which Stride receives no public funding or revenue. Stride does not report enrollments for our Adult Learning business.
Revenue per enrollment for the third quarter was $2,415, down slightly compared to $2,420 in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. General Education revenue per enrollment was $2,516, up 0.4%, and Career Learning revenue per enrollment was $2,269, down 0.1%, compared to the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. If the mix of enrollments changes, our revenues will be impacted to the extent the average revenues per enrollments are significantly different.
Cash Flow and Capital Allocation
As of March 31, 2025, the Company’s cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $754.6 million, compared with $714.2 million reported at June 30, 2024.
Capital expenditures for the three months ended March 31, 2025 were $15.8 million, compared to $16.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2024, and were comprised of $0.2 million of property and equipment, $10.0 million of capitalized software development and $5.6 million of capitalized curriculum development.
Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook
The Company is raising its revenue and adjusted operating income forecast for the full fiscal year 2025:
Revenue in the range of $2.370 billion to $2.385 billion.
Capital expenditures in the range of $60 million to $65 million. Note that capital expenditures include the purchase of property and equipment, and capitalized software and curriculum development costs as defined on our Statement of Cash Flows.
Effective tax rate of 24% to 26%.
Adjusted operating income in the range of $455 million to $465 million. (1)
(1)
In addition to providing an outlook for revenue and capital expenditures, adjusted operating income is provided as a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that it provides useful information to our investors. A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below. Please also see Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements below.
Conference Call
The Company will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).
A live webcast of the call will be available at
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147
. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the conference ID number 8901384. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.
A replay of the call will be posted at
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147
as soon as it is available.
About Stride Inc.
Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at
stridelearning.com
.
Investor Contact
Timothy Casey
Vice President, Investor Relations
Stride, Inc.
tcasey@k12.com
Special Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements about future Revenue, adjusted operating income, capital expenditures and effective tax rate. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as “
outlook
,” “
anticipates
,” “
believes
,” “
estimates
,” “
continues
,” “
likely
,” “
may
,” “
opportunity
,” “
potential
,” “
projects
,” “
will
,”
“will be,”
“
expects
,” “
plans
,” “
intends
” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, whether in the negative or the affirmative. These statements reflect our current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to us. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. These risks, uncertainties, factors and contingencies include, but are not limited to: reduction of per pupil funding amounts at the schools we serve; inability to achieve a sufficient level of new enrollments to sustain our business model; limitations of the enrollment data we present, which may not fully capture trends in the performance of our business; failure to enter into new school contracts or renew existing contracts, in part or in their entirety; failure of the schools we serve or us to comply with our contracts, federal, state and local regulations, resulting in a loss of funding, an obligation to repay funds previously received, or contractual remedies; change in law, governmental policy and/or regulations; governmental investigations that could result in fines, penalties, settlements, or injunctive relief; declines or variations in academic performance outcomes of the students and schools we serve as curriculum standards, testing programs and state accountability metrics evolve; harm to our reputation resulting from poor performance or misconduct by operators or us in any school in our industry and/or in any school in which we operate; legal and regulatory challenges from opponents of virtual public education or for-profit education companies; changes in national and local economic and business conditions and other factors, such as natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments; discrepancies in interpretation of legislation by regulatory agencies that may lead to payment or funding disputes; termination of our contracts, or a reduction in the scope of services, with schools; failure to develop the Career Learning business; entry of new competitors with superior technologies and lower prices; unsuccessful integration of mergers, acquisitions and joint ventures; failure to further develop, maintain and enhance our technology, products, services and brands; inadequate recruiting, training and retention of effective teachers and employees; infringement of our intellectual property; disruptions to our Internet-based learning and delivery systems, including, but not limited to, our data storage systems and third-party cloud systems and facilities, resulting from cybersecurity attacks; misuse or unauthorized disclosure of student and personal data; failure to prevent or mitigate a cybersecurity incident that affects our systems; and risks related to artificial intelligence; and other risks and uncertainties associated with our business described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this press release is as of today’s date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.
Financial Statements
The financial statements set forth below are not the complete set of Stride, Inc.’s financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2025 and are presented below without footnotes. Readers are encouraged to obtain and carefully review Stride Inc.’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025, including all financial statements contained therein and the footnotes thereto, filed with the SEC, which may be retrieved from the SEC’s website at
www.sec.gov
or from Stride Inc.’s website at
www.stridelearning.com
.
STRIDE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(In thousands except share and per share data)
Revenues
$
613,376
$
520,837
$
1,751,670
$
1,505,886
Instructional costs and services
364,086
319,508
1,046,670
930,495
Gross margin
249,290
201,329
705,000
575,391
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
118,504
113,016
401,771
399,469
Income from operations
130,786
88,313
303,229
175,922
Interest expense, net
(2,787
)
(2,404
)
(7,810
)
(6,494
)
Other income, net
7,360
7,678
23,469
19,381
Income before income taxes and income (loss) from equity method investments
135,359
93,587
318,888
188,809
Income tax expense
(35,450
)
(24,657
)
(80,088
)
(48,383
)
Income (loss) from equity method investments
(563
)
757
(2,179
)
975
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
99,346
$
69,687
$
236,621
$
141,401
Net income attributable to common stockholders per share:
Basic
$
2.31
$
1.63
$
5.50
$
3.32
Diluted
$
2.02
$
1.60
$
4.95
$
3.26
Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts:
Basic
43,092,682
42,684,561
42,992,727
42,581,869
Diluted
49,181,728
43,655,841
47,798,923
43,389,903
STRIDE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
March 31,
June 30,
2025
2024
(audited)
(In thousands except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
528,547
$
500,614
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $34,680 and $31,298
699,817
472,754
Inventories, net
22,375
36,748
Prepaid expenses
49,733
29,164
Marketable securities
195,144
191,672
Other current assets
17,361
14,494
Total current assets
1,512,977
1,245,446
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
46,011
54,503
Property and equipment, net
88,490
50,856
Capitalized software, net
76,932
81,952
Capitalized curriculum development costs, net
55,860
53,232
Intangible assets, net
52,759
60,282
Goodwill
246,676
246,676
Deferred tax asset
3,363
7,200
Deposits and other assets
124,876
120,318
Total assets
$
2,207,944
$
1,920,465
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
40,204
$
40,970
Accrued liabilities
71,185
60,796
Accrued compensation and benefits
68,959
64,878
Deferred revenue
32,902
35,742
Current portion of finance lease liability
44,011
29,146
Current portion of operating lease liability
12,306
12,748
Total current liabilities
269,567
244,280
Long-term finance lease liability
52,763
26,452
Long-term operating lease liability
36,790
45,192
Long-term debt
415,913
414,675
Other long-term liabilities
15,539
13,841
Total liabilities
790,572
744,440
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; zero shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.0001; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 48,824,622 and 48,576,164 shares issued; and 43,489,879 and 43,241,421 shares outstanding, respectively
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
724,767
720,033
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(50
)
(42
)
Retained earnings
795,133
558,512
Treasury stock of 5,334,743 shares at cost
(102,482
)
(102,482
)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,417,372
1,176,025
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,207,944
$
1,920,465
STRIDE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(In
thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
236,621
$
141,401
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
84,470
81,464
Stock-based compensation expense
24,922
21,272
Deferred income taxes
5,655
(4,629
)
Provision for credit losses
13,357
18,895
Amortization of fees on debt
1,238
1,236
Noncash operating lease expense
9,230
11,055
Other
1,712
1,444
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(240,429
)
(133,144
)
Inventories, prepaid expenses, deposits and other current and long-term assets
(3,643
)
(2,763
)
Accounts payable
(528
)
(11,585
)
Accrued liabilities
8,463
(9,875
)
Accrued compensation and benefits
4,149
4,834
Operating lease liability
(9,583
)
(11,695
)
Deferred revenue and other liabilities
(1,142
)
(1,315
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
134,492
106,595
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,350
)
(1,500
)
Capitalized software development costs
(28,605
)
(30,130
)
Capitalized curriculum development costs
(15,451
)
(13,534
)
Other acquisitions, loans and investments, net of distributions
(1,681
)
(693
)
Proceeds from the maturity of marketable securities
221,530
107,020
Purchases of marketable securities
(227,786
)
(162,179
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(53,343
)
(101,016
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayments on finance lease obligations
(29,957
)
(32,212
)
Repurchase of restricted stock for income tax withholding
(20,672
)
(7,597
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(50,629
)
(39,809
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
30,520
(34,230
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
500,614
410,807
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
531,134
$
376,577
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to balance sheet as of March 31st:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
528,547
$
376,577
Other current assets (restricted cash)
476
—
Deposits and other assets (restricted cash)
2,111
—
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
531,134
$
376,577
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we have presented adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, which are not presented in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted operating income (loss) is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and the amortization of intangible assets.
EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income (loss) from operations as adjusted for stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.
Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss) exclude stock-based compensation, which consists of expenses for stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units, and performance stock units.
Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors relating to our financial performance. Adjusted operating income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA remove stock-based compensation, which is a non-cash charge that varies based on market volatility and the terms and conditions of the awards. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA remove depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide a measure of corporate performance exclusive of capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.
Our management uses these non-GAAP financial measures:
as additional measures of operating performance because they assist us in comparing our performance on a consistent basis; and
in presentations to the members of our Board of Directors to enable our Board to review the same measures used by management to compare our current operating results with corresponding prior periods.
Other companies may define these non-GAAP financial measures differently and, as a result, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be directly comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Although we use these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of our business, the use of non-GAAP financial measures is limited as they include and/or do not include certain items not included and/or included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, revenues, income (loss) from operations, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share or other related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of liquidity. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP financial measures.
A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.
Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal Year 2025
Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(In thousands)
Income from operations
$
130,786
$
88,313
$
303,229
$
175,922
Amortization of intangible assets
2,410
2,847
7,522
8,850
Stock-based compensation expense
8,548
5,250
24,922
21,272
Adjusted operating income
141,744
96,410
335,673
206,044
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(In thousands)
Net income
$
99,346
$
69,687
$
236,621
$
141,401
Interest expense, net
2,787
2,404
7,810
6,494
Other income, net
(7,360
)
(7,678
)
(23,469
)
(19,381
)
Income tax expense
35,450
24,657
80,088
48,383
(Income) loss from equity method investments
563
(757
)
2,179
(975
)
Depreciation and amortization
28,941
26,984
84,470
81,464
EBITDA
159,727
115,297
387,699
257,386
Stock-based compensation expense
8,548
5,250
24,922
21,272
Adjusted EBITDA
$
168,275
$
120,547
$
412,621
$
278,658
Fiscal Year 2025 Outlook
Reconciliation of Income from Operations to Adjusted Operating Income (unaudited)
Year Ended
June 30, 2025
Low
High
(In millions)
Income from operations
$
411.2
$
417.7
Stock-based compensation expense
34.0
37.0
Amortization of intangible assets
9.8
10.3
Adjusted operating income
$
455.0
$
465.0
