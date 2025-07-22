Stride Inc. to Host Conference Call for Q4 and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Stride Inc. will discuss Q4 and full fiscal year 2025 results on August 5, 2025. Live webcast available.

Quiver AI Summary

Stride Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call on August 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 financial results. Investors and analysts can join the call by dialing the provided numbers and using the conference ID. A live webcast of the call will be available on Stride's investor website, where a replay will also be posted later. Stride Inc. focuses on innovative education solutions across various learning stages, serving students in all 50 states and over 100 countries.

Potential Positives

Stride Inc. is set to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.

The conference call provides an opportunity for dialogue between the company and investors, showcasing its commitment to investor relations.

Stride Inc.'s presence in all 50 states and over 100 countries highlights its extensive reach and impact in the education sector.

The focus on redefining lifelong learning with innovative education solutions positions Stride as a forward-thinking leader in the industry.

Potential Negatives

There is no detailed information about Stride Inc.'s financial performance in the release, which may raise concerns among investors about the transparency and readiness of the company regarding its fiscal results.



The timing of theearnings callmay indicate a delay or lack of preparedness in reporting fiscal results, which could be perceived negatively by analysts and investors.



Without any mention of specific achievements or strategies, the announcement might lead to questions about the company's current direction and future prospects.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Stride Inc.'s conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

How can I access the live webcast for the call?

The live webcast can be accessed at investors.stridelearning.com/events-and-presentations.

What phone numbers can I use to join the Stride conference call?

Domestic participants can dial (800) 715-9871 and international participants can dial +1 (646) 307-1963.

Where will the replay of the conference call be available?

A replay of the call will be posted at investors.stridelearning.com/events-and-presentations shortly after the call concludes.

What services does Stride Inc. provide?

Stride Inc. offers K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development across various settings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LRN Congressional Stock Trading

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $LRN Data Alerts

Members of Congress have traded $LRN stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/03.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$LRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 266 institutional investors add shares of $LRN stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LRN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LRN in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barrington Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/30/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LRN, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LRN forecast page.

$LRN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LRN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LRN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $155.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Paris from Barrington Research set a target price of $170.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Jason Tilchen from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $155.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $139.0 on 04/01/2025

Full Release



RESTON, VA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2025 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).





A live webcast of the call will be available at



investors.stridelearning.com/events-and-presentations



. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the conference ID number 8901384. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.





A replay of the call will be posted at



investors.stridelearning.com/events-and-presentations



as soon as it is available.





About Stride Inc.





Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at



stridelearning.com



.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.