Stride Inc. to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on April 29, 2025

Stride Inc. will discuss its Q3 fiscal results on April 29, 2025, at 5 PM ET via conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Stride Inc. announced that it will hold a conference call on April 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results. Investors and analysts can access the call by dialing specified phone numbers or joining a live webcast. Participants are encouraged to log in early, and a replay of the call will be made available after it concludes. Stride Inc. is focused on transforming lifelong learning through a variety of educational services for students of all ages, operating in all 50 states and over 100 countries.

Potential Positives

The scheduled conference call for discussing third quarter financial results demonstrates transparency and accountability to investors and analysts.

The announcement highlights Stride Inc.'s broad reach, serving learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries, indicating significant market presence.

Stride Inc.'s emphasis on redefining lifelong learning with innovative education solutions showcases its commitment to growth and adaptation in the education sector.

The availability of a live webcast and replay of the conference call provides accessibility for stakeholders, encouraging engagement and informed investment decisions.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Stride Inc. announce its Q3 financial results?

Stride Inc. will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results on April 29, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

How can I join the Stride Inc. conference call?

To join the call, dial (800) 715-9871 for domestic and +1 (646) 307-1963 for international, using conference ID 8901384.

Is there a webcast for the Stride Inc. conference call?

Yes, a live webcast will be available at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147 during the call.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

The replay of the call will be posted at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147 after it becomes available.

What services does Stride Inc. provide?

Stride Inc. offers K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development across primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LRN Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LRN stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 5 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $115,000 on 02/03, 01/02 and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

$LRN Insider Trading Activity

$LRN insiders have traded $LRN stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES JEAHO RHYU (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,870 shares for an estimated $2,816,888 .

. TODD GOLDTHWAITE (Managing Director) sold 8,028 shares for an estimated $734,918

$LRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $LRN stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LRN Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LRN in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/24/2024

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

$LRN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LRN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $LRN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $88.0 on 10/24/2024

on 10/24/2024 Jason Tichen from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $100.0 on 10/23/2024

Full Release



RESTON, VA, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) announced today it plans to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 financial results during a conference call scheduled for Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time (ET).





A live webcast of the call will be available at



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147





https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/550949613



. To participate in the live call, investors and analysts should dial (800) 715-9871 (domestic) or +1 (646) 307-1963 (international) and provide the conference ID number 8901384. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.





A replay of the call will be posted at



https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/598145147



as soon as it is available.





About Stride Inc.





Stride Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is redefining lifelong learning with innovative, high-quality education solutions. Serving learners in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings, Stride provides a wide range of services including K-12 education, career learning, professional skills training, and talent development. Stride reaches learners in all 50 states and over 100 countries. Learn more at



stridelearning.com



.



