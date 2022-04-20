Stride Hikes After Offering 3 New Online Education Offerings

Markets
(RTTNews) - Stride, Inc. (LRN) shares are gaining more than 9 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the online healthcare and IT education provider announced online offerings of Medical Lab Assistant, Surgical Tech, and Sterile Processing Technician roles. The new programs will provide students an efficient entry to careers in allied health, the company noted. Currently, shares are at $38.95, up 10.00 percent from the previous close of $35.41 on a volume 381,315. The shares have traded in a range of $25.55-$40.00 on a volume of 527,137.

