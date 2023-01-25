Stride Gains After Q2 Profit Growth, Increased Guidance

(RTTNews) - Stride, Inc. (LRN) shares are up more than 22 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the technology-based education company reported growth in second-quarter earnings supported by higher enrollment. The company also improved its full-year revenue guidance.

The company reported a second-quarter profit of $50.7 or $1.19 per share, compared to $42 million or $1.00 per share in the prior year. Revenue for the quarter climbed to $458.4 million from $409.5 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company raised its revenue guidance to a range of $1.77 to $1.815 billion from its previous outlook of $1.71 billion to $1.79 billion.

Currently, shares are at $39.04, up 22.02 percent from the previous close of $32.00 on a volume of 879,144.

