Stride (FRA:0AJ) Price Target Increased by 9.32% to 50.73

The average one-year price target for Stride (FRA:0AJ) has been revised to 50.73 / share. This is an increase of 9.32% from the prior estimate of 46.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.30 to a high of 62.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.50% from the latest reported closing price of 38.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 545 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stride. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0AJ is 0.17%, a decrease of 10.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.25% to 50,413K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,879K shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,979K shares, representing a decrease of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AJ by 11.23% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,410K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,164K shares, representing an increase of 17.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0AJ by 1,066.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,282K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AJ by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,210K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,221K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AJ by 12.51% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,147K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,150K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AJ by 5.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.