Stride (FRA:0AJ) Price Target Increased by 8.04% to 62.67

The average one-year price target for Stride (FRA:0AJ) has been revised to 62.67 / share. This is an increase of 8.04% from the prior estimate of 58.01 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 55.78 to a high of 67.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.15% from the latest reported closing price of 53.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stride. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0AJ is 0.20%, an increase of 17.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.40% to 51,890K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,732K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,879K shares, representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0AJ by 19.07% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,293K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,410K shares, representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AJ by 89.32% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,282K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,267K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AJ by 11.44% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,198K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,210K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0AJ by 55.06% over the last quarter.

Rice Hall James & Associates holds 1,126K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,147K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0AJ by 32.99% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

