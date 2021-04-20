Stride Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LRN

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.04, changing hands as low as $29.63 per share. Stride Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.39 per share, with $52.84 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.55.

