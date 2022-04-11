Stride Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LRN

In trading on Monday, shares of Stride Inc (Symbol: LRN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.56, changing hands as low as $33.27 per share. Stride Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LRN's low point in its 52 week range is $25.55 per share, with $38.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.49.

