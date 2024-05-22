Strickland Metals Strikes High-Grade Gold at Palomino

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Ltd has announced exceptional initial results from its Palomino diamond drilling program, revealing high-grade gold intersections that surpassed expectations in both quality and size. This promising update follows the company’s previous aircore drilling success and is part of the ongoing exploration at their 100% owned Yandal Gold Project. With a strong financial position, the company eagerly anticipates additional assay results from Palomino and the commencement of drilling at the Rogozna project in Serbia.

