Strickland Metals Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

November 28, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Ltd announced that all resolutions were approved at their recent Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the election of directors and approval of a 10% placement capacity. This positive outcome may influence investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

