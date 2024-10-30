News & Insights

Strickland Metals Reports Promising Drilling Results in Serbia

October 30, 2024 — 08:28 pm EDT

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Ltd has announced significant drilling results at its Rogozna Gold and Base Metals Project in Serbia, highlighting a promising 43.4 meters intercept with 4.6 g/t gold equivalent. The ongoing exploration at the Medenovac Prospect suggests substantial potential for resource expansion, with a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate anticipated in early 2025. The company is well-funded with $41.07 million in cash and NST shares, continuing to drive its exploration efforts.

