Strickland Metals to Present at Key Investor Conferences

December 01, 2024 — 08:39 pm EST

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Ltd’s Managing Director, Paul L’Herpiniere, will present at the Resources Rising Stars Summer Series in Sydney and Melbourne this December. The events, which offer a chance for investors and shareholders to engage with the company’s future plans, will also be available via livestream for broader access. This presents an exciting opportunity for those interested in Strickland’s activities and the wider resource market.

