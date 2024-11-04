News & Insights

Strickland Metals to Host Investor Webinar on Growth

November 04, 2024 — 05:37 pm EST

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Ltd is set to host a live investor webinar on November 7, 2024, where the company’s leadership will discuss recent exploration developments at their Rogozna Project in Serbia and Yandal Gold Project in Australia. With a strong balance sheet following the sale of the Millrose gold deposit, Strickland aims to advance its exploration programs, highlighting significant mineral resources and growth potential. This event offers insights into Strickland’s strategic initiatives and investment opportunities in the resource sector.

