Strickland Metals Expands with Rogozna Project Acquisition

October 29, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Ltd has successfully acquired the Rogozna Project in Serbia, a promising asset in the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt, and has commenced extensive exploration drilling to expand its mineral resources. The company reported notable drilling results, including high-grade gold and base metal mineralizations, enhancing their prospects at both the Rogozna and Yandal Projects. With strong financial backing, Strickland is poised for significant growth in its exploration ventures.

