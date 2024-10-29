Strickland Metals Expands with Rogozna Project Acquisition

Strickland Metals Ltd (AU:STK) has released an update.

Strickland Metals Ltd has successfully acquired the Rogozna Project in Serbia, a promising asset in the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt, and has commenced extensive exploration drilling to expand its mineral resources. The company reported notable drilling results, including high-grade gold and base metal mineralizations, enhancing their prospects at both the Rogozna and Yandal Projects. With strong financial backing, Strickland is poised for significant growth in its exploration ventures.

