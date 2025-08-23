Stretching $100 Further in 2026: 9 Frugal Moves That Actually Work

If the current economic landscape is any indication, 2026 may find many Americans tightening their belts even more. High prices don’t appear to be on a downward trend, and tariffs and other market volatility could bring that same energy into next year.

For people living paycheck to paycheck or who are generally feeling strapped, every dollar counts. Experts explained how you can stretch $100 even further with some frugal moves that really work.

Bulk Buy Nonperishables

With tariffs driving up costs, focus on bulk-buying nonperishables before price increases hit, suggested Ilir Salihi, founder and senior editor at IncomeInsider.org.

Just switching to store brands or generics, which are usually made by the same manufacturer as name brands, can save around 10% on grocery prices.

“I also recommend buying frozen vegetables, since they’re nutritionally equivalent, last way longer and aren’t subject to seasonal price swings,” Salihi said.

Negotiate Insurance

If you’re looking for immediate savings, Salihi recommended calling up your insurance companies and asking for a rate review, to bundle policies or to raise deductibles if you have emergency savings. These may help you to instantly shave off a few hundred dollars per year or more.

Electricity Hacks

If you haven’t jumped on the LED bandwagon yet, you’ll save a lot of money just by making the switch from incandescent bulbs to LED. Salihi said in addition to the home improvement stores, LED bulbs can often be sourced from thrift or dollar stores.

Additionally, consider installing a programmable thermostat that can help you keep your thermostat set to lower temperatures when you’re not home to keep your electricity bill lower month to month.

Rethink Memberships

While you should not aim for spending cuts that can negatively impact your health, it’s worth rethinking your health club membership, according to Austin Kilgore, analyst with the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights.

“If you use it consistently, great. But could you make that monthly fee go further if you exercised outside, at home (online classes) or at a local rec center for significantly less?”

Winnow Down the Subscriptions

Subscription creep is a real problem because it’s very easy to sign up for something and a lot harder to cancel. Kilgore recommended gathering recent credit card statements to identify all your subscriptions or use an app that helps you find and cancel with ease.

“Streaming service subscriptions can quickly add up. Winnow down to what you really watch,” Kilgore said. If you’re worried about replacing what’s lost, don’t forget that local library systems now frequently offer a wealth of digital and streaming services.

Inventory What You Have To Eliminate Duplicate Purchases

Who hasn’t been guilty of buying something you already have on hand because they didn’t check? Just taking the step to inventory what you have can help eliminate duplicate purchases.

“Commit to a thorough cleaning out and organization of cabinets, pantries, drawers, refrigerator and freezer,” Kilgore urged. “Get rid of anything that’s long past its expiration and anything you know you won’t eat. Organize what’s left so you can see what you have, and you’ll eliminate purchases of duplicate items.”

Adopt Grocery Hacks

There are lots of little ways to bring down the cost of groceries, Kilgore assured. These include:

Membership club: Join a membership warehouse club where bulk buying often means big discounts.

Local produce: Shop at farms, orchards and farmers’ markets while you can for in-season produce and try planning menus around that. Look for “B” or “Number 2” produce. It’s half off (or more); it just doesn’t look perfect.

Check unit prices: Frequently, mid-size packages will offer better value than larger sizes. Some stores display unit pricing on the shelf, but it’s often just as easy (and accurate) to check yourself using your phone’s calculator.

Digital coupons: Learn how to use the digital coupons many supermarkets offer.

Cash In Credit Card Points

If you have a credit card account that offers rewards points, check your statements (or online accounts) to see how many you have, Kilgore said. Then visit the rewards website to convert the rewards into gifts, gift cards or cash. Some rewards providers may even double the value of rewards at specific retailers.

Manage Debt

Paying down high-interest debt instantly saves you money on further accumulated interest fees. If you can’t pay it off all at once, there are other methods, such as:

Personal loan: If you can get a loan with a lower interest rate, it saves you money.

Balance transfer: Some credit cards have promotional cards with 0% interest for a set period.

Debt management: If you absolutely can’t pay it off, consider debt consolidation or settlement

By combining small, strategic changes with mindful spending habits, you can stretch each dollar further and stay financially resilient even when economic pressures mount.

