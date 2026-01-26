Stressed About Filing Taxes in 2026? Here's the Best Thing to Do.

Key Points

Today is the first day the IRS will accept tax returns, but you have until Apr. 15 to file.

Submitting your tax return early could benefit you in a few ways.

It's important to be organized, and don't hesitate to get help if you need it.

If there's one task Americans tend to dread, it's filing taxes. This may hold true even if you're someone who typically gets a refund.

Today is the first day the IRS will accept returns for the 2025 tax year. But you have until April 15 to submit your return to the IRS. If that's something that's stressing you out, here are three tips from Mark Steber, chief tax officer at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services, that are worth taking to heart.

1. File early

You may not be ready to submit your tax return in January. But Steber says one of the best things you can do this year is file your taxes early.

"If you start early, that adds a lot of time to calculate your deductions," he says.

Also, filing early could mean getting your tax refund early, if you're eligible for one. And it could also help you avoid becoming a victim of tax fraud.

If a criminal gets your Social Security number, they can try filing a tax return in your name and stealing your refund. But if you file early and then a criminal tries that tactic, the IRS will likely reject their attempted return as a duplicate, since the agency only accepts one return for each Social Security number.

2. Be organized

There are a number of different tax documents you might need to file your return this year, from your W-2 to 1099 forms if you earned income on the side or collected interest in a savings account. Steber says being organized is your ticket to a smooth tax-filing process.

One thing you may want to do is make a checklist of the documents you need. That way, you can keep track of what you do and don't have and follow up as necessary.

For example, the deadline for 1099 forms to be issued is Jan. 31. But that doesn't all of your forms will arrive on time. If you maintain a checklist, you'll know which financial institutions or clients to track down.

3. Get help if you need it

Steber is a firm believer in getting help filing your taxes. And he says, "This is not the year to go it alone."

There were a number of tax changes introduced in 2025 as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Some of those changes may apply to your 2025 return. If you're not sure, it's worth hiring a professional.

Though you might pay a modest fee, you might more than make up for it in the form of a larger refund. Plus, it's hard to put a price on the peace of mind that comes with knowing you're doing your taxes correctly.

It's certainly not unusual to find yourself stressed out thinking about taxes. But try to keep calm, especially since the 2026 filing season has only just begun. Rather than worry, start gathering your paperwork and seeking recommendations for a tax preparer in case your 2025 return proves to be more complex than previous years' taxes.

